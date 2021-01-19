Mumbai: NCB nabs fire safety officer, his accomplice in drugs case

A fire safety officer attached with a public sector unit and his accomplice have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case.

The NCB has stated that the alleged drug module operated in central and south Mumbai. The names of the arrested persons are Mohamed Nazim Khan and Sandip Ganpat Chavan, who is a fire officer.

"We earlier had cracked down on modules which operated in western suburbs such as Versova and Andheri. These drug peddlers have been active in Southern parts of Mumbai, Parel and adjoining areas for long," said an NCB officer.

On the basis of intelligence developed by the Mumbai zonal unit, a team of NCB conducted an operation near Sir JJ Hospital on Sunday and seized around 65 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from the arrested drug peddlers.

NCB sources stated that they are looking out for an accused under whose instructions the duo was operating.

"The duo were tasked to transport and peddle drugs. The mastermind would decide on a specific clientele to sell the drugs," the officer said.

"Further searches are going on to trace and nab the masterminds. MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. it is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class psychoactive characteristics and usually used at parties and play drugs," an NCB statement read on Tuesday.

NCB has been cracking down on drug gangs operating in the city and nearby areas by arresting drug peddlers. Sources said that drug modules have been operating in the city discreetly and sourcing drugs from within the country and also from abroad.