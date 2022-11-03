e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Maha govt appoints two agencies, including TCS, to carry out recruitment for state govt jobs

Fadnavis was speaking at an event where recruitment letters were handed over to some candidates who have got government jobs.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Maha: Shinde-Fadnavis govt appoints two agencies, including TCS to carry out recruitment for state govt jobs | File pic
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed two professional agencies including TCS for carrying out recruitment in its various departments to avoid "frauds", deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Thursday.

He was speaking at an event where recruitment letters were handed over to some candidates who have got government jobs.

TCS and IBPS nominated

TCS and the Union government agency IBPS which carries out large-scale recruitment for public sector banks and Railways have been nominated to carry out the next round of recruitment for state government jobs, Fadnavis said. 

"The government will announce recruitment for at 8,500 posts in the next week, which will be followed by recruitment for 18,500 posts in the police department. 

"In one year, we will start recruitment process for 75,000 posts," he added.

Government departments have been asked to announce vacancies as per the reservation norms to avoid confusion later, he said.

In the past, recruitment had to be put on hold as poor preparations led to litigation, Fadnavis noted.

"The state governments have also made mistakes in the past, hence we decided to avoid it this time and hired professional agencies," he said. 

The state government will also arrange recruitment drives for jobs in the private sector, Fadnavis said. 

