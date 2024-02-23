Mumbai: 'Magic Pen' Used To Cheat Man Seeking Loan, Two Arrested

'Magic Pen' | FPJ

Mumbai, February 24: Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two individuals who were allegedly involved in duping a Vile Parle resident by taking crossed and cancelled cheques inked with erasable (magic) pen, on the pretext of securing loans for them.

The two arrested accused are identified as Jigar Kareliya (41) from Mira Road, and Akash Vinar (26) from Dahisar. Jigar has over seven criminal cases against him, with the same modus of cheating, and he was previously arrested by the Bhayandar police for cheating a businessman of Rs 1.48 lakhs.

Here's How Fraud Was Committed:

In this case, the case was registered at the Vile Parle police station on January 30 by Vijay Prajapati. Vijay was applying for a loan when Jigar approached him, claiming to be a bank official. Jigar told Vijay that he could be granted a loan of Rs. 10 lakhs under the PM Mudra Loan Scheme, and for the same asked Vijay to send his documents via WhatsApp.

Jigar asked for a cheque of Rs 700, which he collected from Vijay’s office in the latter’s absence. A day later Vijay received a message from his bank that said Rs 2 lakhs had been debited from his account. The case was taken over by the Crime Branch Unit 8, and a probe began.

'Magic Pen' Angle Revealed During Probe:

Following a technical investigation, police located both the accused, however the question was how the duo changed the amount in the cheque, and how they approached the victim knowing he was looking for a loan. During the interrogation, police discovered that Jigar has a history of similar cases against him and was arrested by the police once. It was known that Jigar had a magic pen, which had an eraser of his own.

According to police, Jigar first approaches the bank posing as a customer, applying for a loan. Later he reapproaches them posing as a financial agent, who is willing to give loans to people who failed to receive loans from the bank. Jigar offered a commission amount to the bank employees in exchange for details of customers, including their bank account details, and bank statements.

Using these details, Jigar would contact customers, offering them loans. In the cheque they provide, Jigar would get them signed and write the amount using the magic pen, which he would then erase and write a new amount of his wish, deposit the cheque and withdraw money.

Jigar has cases registered against him at Kasturba, Juhu, Kurar, Dahisar, Navghar, and Bhayandar police stations, where he has committed the same crime. In 2022, he was arrested by the Bhayandar police but after he was left on bail, he continued with his similar pattern of crime, said police officials, adding that Jigar and his partner were presented in court and were granted police custody till Feb 26 for further interrogation.