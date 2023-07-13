Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat to Have 8 More Coaches

Vande Bharat | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) is considering adding eight more coaches to the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The service commenced operations on June 27 and has quickly emerged as one of the most popular trains, experiencing an average occupancy rate of 94%.

Currently, CR operates four Vande Bharat trains – Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Madgaon, and Nagpur-Bilaspur. While the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes are served by 16-coach trains, the Mumbai-Madgaon and Nagpur-Bilaspur routes have been operating with only eight coaches.

Increasing train capacity

“Recognising the growing number of passengers, CR has approached the Railway Board, requesting a 16-coach rake to replace the existing eight-coach train,” said a senior official of CR. “This move aims to address the increasing passenger load and enhance the overall comfort and convenience of the commuters,” he said.

According to CR, the train has gained immense popularity within a short period, attracting travelers with its efficient services and time-saving travel experience.

“If the Railway Board approves the request put forth by CR, the addition of more coaches will significantly increase the capacity. This expansion will not only accommodate a larger number of passengers but also help alleviate the issue of overcrowding and ensure a more comfortable journey for everyone. The current seating capacity, 530 passengers, will go up to 1030 if the request is approved by the board,” the official said.

“This service has proven to be a preferred choice among passengers due to its speed, modern amenities, and adherence to timeliness,” he added.