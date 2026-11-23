Mumbai MACT Orders Insurer To Pay ₹25.74 Lakh For 2018 Juhu Road Accident, Rejects Fake Bike Insurance Policy Claim |

Mumbai: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has directed an insurer to pay compensation of Rs25,74,130 in a 2018 crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in Juhu.

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The tribunal rejected the insurer’s argument that the policy covering the offending bike was fake. It ordered the company to pay the amount and recover the same from the motorcycle owner. As per the case, the insurer’s authorised agent had collected the Rs991 premium but apparently failed to deposit it with the firm. The company also alleged that the policy number actually pertained to another motorcycle.

On October 16, 2018, Sadhu Barik was cycling along JVPD Road when a speeding motorcycle allegedly rammed into him. He was working as a cleaner and earning Rs10,000 per month. The tribunal rejected the insurance company’s contention that the accident was caused by the deceased’s negligence. Relying on the FIR and spot panchnama, it held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the motorcycle rider.

The tribunal noted that the insurer failed to examine its authorised agent, whose name and agent identification number appeared on the disputed policy. It also pointed out that the insurer had neither issued a notice to the motorcycle owner informing him that the policy was fake nor approached the Regional Transport Office to establish that the vehicle was uninsured. Despite informing the Juhu police in October 2019 that the policy was allegedly fake, the company had not lodged an FIR against either the owner or its agent.

Countering the argument that the policy was related to another vehicle, the tribunal highlighted that the engine and chassis numbers mentioned in the disputed policy tallied with those in the vehicle’s registration certificate. Consequently, the insurer was held liable towards the third-party victims.