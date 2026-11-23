Traffic Police Constable Assaulted With Helmet At Mankhurd T-Junction, Four Unidentified Persons Booked | AI

Mumbai: A traffic police constable was allegedly assaulted with a helmet by one of four unidentified persons following an argument over traffic management at Mankhurd T-Junction on November 20. The incident occurred while Police Constable Nitin Mohan Bhalekar, 45, was regulating traffic near the junction.

Argument Between Motorists Leads To Traffic Congestion

According to the FIR, Bhalekar, attached to the Mankhurd Traffic Division, was on duty at the T-Junction on the day of the incident. At around 7.15 pm, while managing traffic beneath the bridge towards the Ghatkopar-bound South and North lanes, he noticed an argument between a car driver and four persons travelling on two motorcycles.

As the altercation was worsening traffic congestion, Bhalekar instructed them not to stop on the road and asked the car driver to move ahead. The motorcyclists allegedly became angry over his decision to let the car pass and confronted him, questioning why he had allowed the vehicle to proceed.

One Of Four Accused Allegedly Strikes Constable With Helmet

Bhalekar reportedly advised them to note down the car's registration number and lodge a complaint at the police station. When the four allegedly began abusing him, he asked them to accompany him to the traffic office. During the confrontation, one of the accused allegedly struck him on the face with a helmet.

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The impact left Bhalekar dizzy, causing him to collapse on the road. The four accused subsequently fled towards Ghatkopar on their motorcycles. His colleagues rushed to his assistance and took him to the traffic outpost before shifting him to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Doctors treated him and conducted a CT scan.

After receiving treatment, Bhalekar approached Mankhurd police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly assaulting a police officer, abusing him and obstructing him from discharging his official duties.

Mankhurd police are conducting further investigations to identify and trace the accused.

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