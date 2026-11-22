Mumbai Records Cooler Mornings As Minimum Temperature Falls Below Normal | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to experience a pleasant winter chill on Sunday, with minimum temperatures at both Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) observatories remaining below normal. The city witnessed a noticeable drop in morning temperatures, bringing a refreshing change to the weather.

Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2°C, 3.4 degrees below normal, while Colaba registered 22.1°C, nearly one degree below normal. On Saturday, the minimum temperatures stood at 16.2°C and 21.8°C, respectively.

The IMD has forecast minimum temperatures of 19-20°C over the coming week, with fog or mist likely during early morning hours, followed by mainly clear skies.

Daytime temperatures, meanwhile, remained relatively warm, with both Santacruz and Colaba recording maximum temperatures of 32.6°C. Weather experts attributed the cooler mornings to typical seasonal changes, as dry air and favourable night-time conditions allow temperatures to dip. Similar conditions are being experienced across the Konkan region.

With mornings turning cooler and daytime temperatures staying around 32-33°C, Mumbai is witnessing a noticeable contrast between pleasant mornings and warm afternoons.

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