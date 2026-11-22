Key Accused In ₹4.48 Lakh Bank Manager Cyber Fraud Held in Gujarat; 33 Smartphones Worth ₹21.93 Lakh Seized | Representational Image

Mumbai: L.T. Marg Police have arrested the alleged mastermind from Ahmedabad in connection with a ₹4.48 lakh credit card cyber fraud targeting a Mumbai's bank branch manager. With this arrest, three accused have now been nabbed in the case, and police have seized 33 high-end smartphones collectively worth ₹21.93 lakh. The accused identified as Anisbeg Samirbeg Mirza (23) and Moin Rahim Shaikh (34).

According to police Sources, the complainant, a branch manager at HDFC Bank’s Zaveri Bazaar branch—had obtained an RBL Bank credit card a month prior to the incident. On September 15, around 2:35 p.m., the complainant received a call from an impostor posing as an RBL Bank representative. The caller claimed an "MO service" was active on his card and warned of a ₹10,000 penalty if it was not deactivated immediately. When the manager said he would disable it via the bank’s mobile app, the fraudster claimed the app could not turn it off and sent a phishing link on WhatsApp at 2:40 p.m.

Moments after clicking the link, the complainant received alerts at 3:25 p.m. for unauthorized Swiggy orders. He rushed to a nearby RBL Bank branch to block the card, only to learn that three fraudulent transactions totaling ₹4,48,721 had already gone through. He reported the crime on the 1930 cyber helpline and lodged an FIR at L.T. Marg Police Station under sections 318(4), 319(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Tracking the money trail, investigators discovered the siphoned funds were used to buy Apple iPhones in Ahmedabad. On October 2, a police team raided Bapunagar in Ahmedabad with local police assistance and arrested two associates—delivery boy Anisbeg Samirbeg Mirza (23) and tailor Moin Rahim Shaikh (34).

Following further leads, a cyber team tracked down the prime suspect, Sohelkhan Shaukatkhan Pathan (29), also from Bapunagar. He was picked up outside the Gheekanta Court complex in Ahmedabad and arrested on November 21 at 12:30 p.m. After securing transit remand from an Ahmedabad court, Mumbai Police brought Pathan to the city and produced him before the Holiday Court.

During the investigation, police seized two Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max phones bought with the cheated amount, 23 other smartphones (Apple, Samsung, Google, and Vivo) valued at ₹19,66,075 from the accused, and eight smartphones worth ₹2,27,794 from another individual named Shameem Idurrahman Idrisi—bringing the total recovery to 33 phones worth ₹21,93,869. Police sought seven days of custody to trace the remaining fraud proceeds, identify other middlemen, and check if the seized devices are linked to other cybercrime cases.

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