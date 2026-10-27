Mumbai Luxury Home Market Records 17 Daily Sales In H1 FY27; Transactions Touch ₹32,623 Crore

Mumbai’s luxury housing market recorded 3,145 registrations worth ₹32,623 crore between April and September 2026, with Worli leading by transaction value | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Mumbai’s luxury residential market recorded an average of more than 17 home sales priced at Rs 5 crore and above every day in the first half of FY27, according to the half-yearly luxury real estate report, The Luxury Real Estate Market Decoded, released by Lighthouse Luxury and Zapkey.

The report, covering April to September 2026, said the region recorded 3,145 luxury property registrations worth Rs 32,623 crore.

Second Quarter Outperforms First Quarter

The second quarter outpaced the first, with registrations rising 10.5% to 1,651 and transaction value growing 17.1% to Rs 17,600 crore, translating to Rs 191 crore a day. The average ticket size rose 6% to Rs 10.7 crore. July was the strongest month of the half, with 618 homes worth Rs 6,669 crore sold.

Ultra-luxury deals more than doubled during the period. A total of 29 homes sold for Rs 50 crore or more, with a combined value of Rs 2,536 crore. The number of such deals rose from nine in the first quarter to 20 in the second. September alone recorded nine such transactions, matching the entire first quarter.

Worli Leads Luxury Property Market

Among individual projects, three homes at NamanXana sold for a combined Rs 456 crore, recording the highest average value of Rs 152 crore per home among the top 10 projects. Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Worli led all projects with sales worth Rs 1,199 crore.

Worli remained the leading micro-market, recording Rs 5,558 crore across 275 deals at an average of Rs 20.2 crore per home. It accounted for about 17% of the total luxury transaction value. Andheri West and Versova doubled their transaction value quarter-on-quarter, while Tardeo recorded 125% growth, indicating that luxury demand is spreading beyond Worli.

Godrej Properties Tops Developer Rankings

Godrej Properties topped the developer rankings with sales worth Rs 2,360 crore across 207 homes, followed by Oberoi Realty at Rs 1,818 crore and Lodha Developers at Rs 1,741 crore.

Luxury Rentals Reach Rs 28.50 Lakh A Month

On the rental front, eight homes were leased for Rs 20 lakh per month or more between June and September 2026, seven of them by companies. The highest monthly rental was Rs 28.50 lakh at Oberoi 360 West in Worli, amounting to Rs 3.42 crore annually.

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“Mumbai’s luxury market gathered pace through the half, and confidence at the very top is back, with deals above Rs 50 crore more than doubling,” said Sumesh Mishra, founder of Lighthouse PropTech.

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