Mumbai Luxury AC Bus Service Connecting City To Airport: Comfortable, Convenient, And Cost-Effective

If you've ever traveled abroad, chances are you've used an Airport-City Shuttle Bus Service in some country or another. Now, Mumbai residents and travelers have a reason to rejoice as the BEST expands its very own City-Airport (& vice versa) Bus service, offering a luxurious and hassle-free commute from major locations.

Amenities and bus routes

Operating under Bus No. S-104, this state-of-the-art AC bus is equipped with top-notch amenities such as a luggage ramp, USB charging ports, and WiFi connectivity, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey for passengers.

The service begins its route every 30 minutes throughout the day, starting from the World Trade Center Cuffe Parade and culminating at Terminal 2. Conveniently, the bus makes pick-ups at strategic locations like Nariman Point, Babulnath, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, and Worli, among others. Offering an exhilarating ride through the iconic Sea Link, the bus covers the journey from Cuffe Parade to Terminal 2 in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Charges and booking details

With a fare of just Rs 185 for a single journey, passengers can also prebook their tickets using the "Chalo Bus" mobile app, ensuring a hassle-free boarding experience. The BEST also offers spot booking options. Passengers can even track the live location of their buses using the app, adding an extra layer of convenience. Compared to private cars or ride-hailing services like Uber, the luxury bus service provides a superior blend of comfort and affordability.

No additional charges apply for luggage, and the service maintains a premium standard by disallowing standing passengers.

Launched in October 2021 with a limited number of buses, the service initially included 15 AC electric buses running from Terminal 2 to various destinations like Backbay Depot (South Mumbai), Jalwayu Vihar (Navi Mumbai) via Palm Beach Road, and Thane's Cadbury Junction. However, owing to the increasing demand, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has now extended the service to cover more locations.

Reviews from commuters and bus drivers

“The entire passage is available for the luggage of passengers, as no standing passengers are allowed," shared a BEST driver.

Commuters have lauded the service for its accessibility, as Surendran Kamat from Thane stated, "These buses are available just outside the arrival gate, hence passengers don't have to worry about their belongings."

With its luxurious offerings, convenient scheduling, and cost-effectiveness, the Mumbai City-Airport Bus service emerges as an excellent alternative for travelers seeking a hassle-free and enjoyable airport commute.

