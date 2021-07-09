Mumbai: Low pressure or no water in western suburbs

Bandra, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Juhu, Andheri and Versova are set to experience low water pressure or suspended supply on July 13, for the BMC to undertake valve replacement works. The civic body said butterfly valves of supply pipelines have become obsolete, resulting in technical problems. It said residents of H-west, K -west and K-east wards should use water cautiously on the day. Pratip Acharya