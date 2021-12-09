Mumbai: Lover arrested for implicating two in alleged 58 lakh drug bust case

The city crime branch arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with ₹58 lakh mephedrone (MD) seizure case in which two persons were falsely implicated by the accused, identified as Nikolas Nadar. The planting of drugs and weapons was a result of a one sided love of Nadar with fiancee of one of the arrested accused, said police.

Nadar who was on the run since the drug bust on November 27, he was finally nabbed from Versova on Thursday by the crime branch unit 5. He was later handed over to Shahu Nagar police station for further investigation, he was produced before the court on Thursday which remanded him police custody till December 13.

The police had already arrested Naeem Qureshi, 29 and Ashfaq Shaikh 26 in the case. Qureshi allegedly planted MD and a country made pistol and a cartridge at the house of Ali Sayyad, 30 while Shaikh supplied the firearm, said police.

The planting of the drugs and weapon was a result of a one sided love affair. According to police, Nadar was liking a woman (name with held) from their locality in Matunga Labour Camp however she decided to marry Sayyad. Nadar who was against her marriage tried to turn her against Sayyad and also threatened her that Sayyad would soon go to jail for long, stated the woman in her statement.

On November 27,a team from Shahu Nagar police raided Sayyad's house in Matunga Labour Camp after receiving a specific information. From the house, police seized 485 grams of MD as well as a country made pistol and a cartridge. Following the seized, Sayyad and his friend Gopal Mupanaar, 22 who was present at the house at the time of raid were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

Meanwhile the local residents and family members of the two who were sure of innocence of the two, opened a campaign in support of them, a protest was also held at the police station following the police action. During the investigation it was revealed that both of them had been falsely implicated.

Based on the police report, the court recently released them on bail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:06 PM IST