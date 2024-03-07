Mumbai: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Demands Transfer Of Senior IAS Officers In BMC, Raises Concerns Over Election Influence | Twitter/@VijayWadettiwar

Opposition leader and Congress MLA, Vijay Wadettiwar has again raised the question of non transfer of senior IAS officers despite completion of their term in the BMC. While addressing press at his residence Wadettiwar alleged, "despite election commission's directions why are IAS officers not being transferred. Are these officers putting pressure on CM Shinde? Has somebody held the hand of CM?" Wadettiwar asked.

Wadettiwar writes to EC

If we want free and fair elections then the government should transfer these officers in time. He also clarified that he has written a letter to the central election commission to transfer these officers.

Wadettiwar demanded transfer of BMC Commissioner Dr.Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Commissioner Ashiwini Bhide, P.Velarasu and Sudhakar Shinde. He alleged that Sudhakar Shinde is not an IAS but he is on the IAS post therefore such officers can be biased. These officers can be biased in distribution of funds and can influence elections.

Therefore, such officers should be free from the existing post. BMC is now Corruption adda. Wadettiwar suggested that some officers should be restrained and the government should not shield them.

Wadettiwar seeks SIT inquiry into SRA scheme

Apart from that Wadettiwar sought SIT inquiry in distribution of houses in slum rehabilitation scheme for Bail bazar, Kranti nagar of Sakinaka area. He alleged that there is a hundreds of crores scam in construction of houses for these slum dwellers.

Wadettiwar alleged many bogus names were included while distribution of keys. Wadettiwar alleged fake documents are being made of Rs 10 Cr in 53 houses. Wadettivar demanded deep investigation in this regard.