Mumbai: Long Tree Trunk Meant For Holi Transported From Virar To Mahim After Being Tied Outside Local Train Coaches, 6 Booked | Video | Instagram: atul_tambe_vlogs

Mumbai: A case has been registered against six persons for allegedly transporting a long areca nut tree trunk for Holi celebrations by tying it to the doors of a suburban local train travelling from Virar in Palghar district to Mahim in Mumbai, officials have said.

An X user shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, showing a long tree trunk tied horizontally outside a coach and blocking at least three of its four doors. He also tagged the railway authorities.

In an official response posted on X in the evening, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Western Railway's Mumbai division said that carrying bulky items in suburban trains is prohibited in the interest of commuter safety, and action has already been taken in this case.

“The individuals involved have been apprehended and booked under relevant provisions of the Railway Act,” the post said.

The X user who shared the video claimed in the post that the practice of carrying trees from Virar to Mahim for Holi celebrations dates back to the British era. The video showed the entire process, starting from cutting down the tree after performing puja.

According to railway officials, six persons were apprehended at Borivali on Monday in connection with the incident, which caused a brief disruption in services for about 20 minutes, little after midnight.

The train guard informed the officials that some individuals had tied a tree trunk to coach number 5294/C, obstructing passenger entry from one side. The train was subsequently stopped as a safety measure.

Cases were registered against the accused under Sections 145(b) and 145(c) of the Railways Act for creating a nuisance and causing obstruction.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/