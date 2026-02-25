Mumbai News: Colaba Football Ground Astro-Turfing Cancelled After Local Protests; MLA Rahul Narwekar Confirms Mud Pitch Will Be Retained

Colaba Football Ground Astro-Turfing Cancelled After Local Protests; MLA Rahul Narwekar Confirms Mud Pitch Will Be Retained | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: After objections and ground protests by local football players, the astro-turfing of the Colaba Backgarden, locally known as Colaba Football Ground, has been cancelled.

MLA Rahul Narwekar said in a video message on Tuesday that he had earlier promised to retain the mud football ground and, after consultation with experts, it has been decided to cancel the turfing. However, development works such as enhanced lighting and public toilets will continue.

Coaches seek written assurance

However, football coaches say they are waiting for a written confirmation from the BMC. “We are glad that the MLA has once again promised to retain the mud football ground, but we will believe that installation of astro-turfing is cancelled only after we receive it in writing from the BMC,” said Haresh Golar, a football coach.

The MLA said, “The mud ground for football will be retained. The objections of the players have reached me, and the ground will be surfaced with mud. However, amenities for the players like floodlights and toilets will be developed on the side.”

Local corporator Makarand Narwekar confirmed to the BMC about the developments.

Row over alleged privatisation fears

The FPJ had reported on February 21 that several football clubs from Colaba and other local groups were up in arms against the renovation of the BMC-owned Colaba Backgarden and playground, fearing privatisation similar to Cooperage Ground, which could prevent access to the common public.

Football coaches alleged that the ground, which is attached to the famous Campion School, was being resurfaced with astro-turf because the school was awaiting International Baccalaureate (IB) certification, which mandates an exclusive playground.

The ground is BMC-owned but attached to Campion School, along with St Anne’s, Fort Convent and The Scholars High School, as a school playground.

Following the protests by locals, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also voiced his opposition and concern over the astro-turfing of Colaba’s Backgarden, saying they had saved the playground from being turned into a semi-private swimming pool a decade ago.

“Every day, thousands of locals and schoolchildren use this ground. Mumbai’s grounds cannot be concretised or turfed. Mud grounds must remain as they are,” he said. Thackeray also wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on the issue.

The locals visited MNS leaders Aaditya Thackeray on Monday, raising their concerns. The leader is expected to visit the Colaba Backgarden on Wednesday.

