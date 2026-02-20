Mumbai News: Colaba Football Ground Resurfaced For Campion School's IB Certification, Local Coaches Allege

Colaba Football Ground Resurfaced For Campion School's IB Certification, Local Coaches Allege |

Mumbai: Several football clubs from Colaba, including the Colaba Veterans Football Association, Jolly Friends Football Club Association, and other local groups are up in arms against the renovation of the BMC owned Colaba backgarden and playground fearing privatisation like Cooperage ground, preventing access to common public. The local football coaches allege that the ground which is attached to the famous Campion School, is being resurfaced with astro-turf because the school is awaited International Board (IB) certification, which mandates an exclusive playground.

Fear Of Privatisation

Haresh Golar, a football coach said, "The ground is BMC-owned but attached to Campion School, alongwith St Anne's, Fort Convent and The Scholars High School. Because it is used for school children, the football ground is open for common public only on weekends. However, we do not complain, as the children use it. But the local corporator and MLA have taken it up for privatisation. We fear the common public will be barred from using it, similar to Cooperage ground."

IB Certification Claim

Golar alleged that the astro-turfing of the mud ground is taking place as the Campion School is in process of IB certification. "I have been involved in processes of IB certification of schools. It mandates a dust-proof playgrounds for school children."

Political Row Erupts

A video has been circulated on local MLA Rahul Narwekar promising to retain the mud ground before elections. Local Shiv Sena (UBT) worker Deepak Pawar said, "It is nothing but part of privatisation of entire Colaba on the name of development. The astro-turfing is done for benefit of the school and not local public. After Oval ground, this is the only football ground for local youngsters to play free of cost."

CSR Funding Allegations

The locals also allege that the CSR funds the BMC is using for renovating the ground, is the foundation formed with help of Narwekar family.

Corporator Denies Charges

However, the Narwekar's refuse all allegations of privatisation. Local corporator Makarand Narwekar said, "After resurfacing there will be play area, toilet and other facilities for the 4000 to 5000 school children who use it, as well as for the locals free of cost. They can practice football, there will be no bar."

Also Watch:

Opposition Hits Back

"Additionally, the BMC is doing it under CSR funds. If the locals have complaints, they can file it with the BMC or approach court. The opposition has no work but find faults in development works," Narwekar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, "I have voiced my opposition and concern to the Astro- turfing of Colaba’s back garden. We had saved this playground from being made into a semi- private swimming pool a decade ago. Everyday, thousands of locals and school kids use this ground. Mumbai’s grounds cannot be concretised or turfed. Mud grounds must remain as they are."

Players Seek Assurance

Saurabh Meher, a football player from Colaba said, "We grew up playing here. This ground made us who we are. We are not against development, but don’t reduce our playing space. The local corporator assured us before elections that they would re-consider this project. What happened to that assurance? Once you dig and change the structure, it can never be the same again."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/