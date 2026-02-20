Mumbai: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches ‘Shiksha Saathi’, AI-Enabled Assistant For Anganwadi Workers Statewide At India AI Impact Summit 2026

Maharashtra CMO X Account |

Mumbai: In a significant push towards strengthening early childhood education, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the launch of ‘Shiksha Saathi’, an AI-powered assistant designed to enhance the professional and pedagogical capabilities of Anganwadi workers across Maharashtra.

The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the presence of Chris Lehane, Head of Public Policy at OpenAI, and Azeez Gupta, Co-founder of Rocket Learning. With this initiative, Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to partner with OpenAI and Rocket Learning to deploy an AI-enabled tool for Anganwadi workers at scale.

Developed by Rocket Learning in collaboration with OpenAI, Shiksha Saathi is a multilingual assistant integrated with WhatsApp, making it easily accessible to frontline workers even in remote areas. The tool is designed to provide real-time guidance and practical support to Anganwadi workers, who play a critical role in delivering early childhood care and education services.

The AI assistant will offer support on key areas such as tracking developmental milestones, implementing early learning strategies, and adopting practices aligned with the national curriculum framework. It will also guide workers on activities rooted in Aadharshila standards and suggest everyday strategies to create positive and engaging learning environments for young children.

The initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of Anganwadi workers across Maharashtra by equipping them with timely, structured and easy-to-understand inputs. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the state government aims to strengthen foundational learning outcomes and ensure quality early childhood education reaches children at scale.

The rollout marks a notable step in integrating advanced AI tools into grassroots governance, positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of technology-driven reforms in the education sector.

