Maharashtra, IIT Bombay, BharatGen Technology Foundation Ink Pact To Boost AI, Digital Governance

Maharashtra CMO X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government’s Information Technology Department, BharatGen Technology Foundation and IIT Bombay at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ in the national capital.

The agreement aims to establish a structured institutional framework to strengthen collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and digital governance.

🤝 CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing of MoU between the Govt of Maharashtra (IT Dept), BharatGen Technology Foundation and IIT Bombay at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ in New Delhi today.

This agreement establishes a structured institutional framework to foster… pic.twitter.com/eHJEalQiRa — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 20, 2026

The partnership will focus on knowledge exchange, applied research, pilot initiatives and capacity building in emerging AI domains. The collaboration is expected to support innovation-driven governance and accelerate the adoption of AI-based solutions within the state.

According to a report by CNBCTV18, BharatGen, an IIT Bombay-led consortium, on Wednesday unveiled ‘BharatGen Param2 17B MoE’ at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marking a major push towards building India’s own large-scale multilingual AI foundation model.

The 17-billion-parameter model has been designed to reflect India’s linguistic, cultural and societal diversity. According to the developers, it aims to strengthen the country’s position in artificial intelligence by creating technology tailored to Indian needs.

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, the model runs on NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and infrastructure to ensure scalability and high performance.

Read Also Devendra Fadnavis At AI Summit 2026: Farming To Be The Cornerstone Of National AI Strategy

Optimised for multiple Indic languages, BharatGen Param2 17B MoE seeks to make AI tools more inclusive and accessible for citizens, businesses and public institutions. It is expected to support applications across governance, education, healthcare, agriculture and enterprise services, contributing to India’s broader digital transformation efforts.

This announcement aligns with India's aim to improve domestic AI infrastructure and expertise and the worldwide demand for generative AI technology increases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/