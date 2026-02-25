 ‘Blame The Governance!’: Youth Intervenes During Heated Fight In Mumbai Local, Asks Fellow Passenger To Use Same Aggression Towards Politicians
‘Blame The Governance!’: Youth Intervenes During Heated Fight In Mumbai Local, Asks Fellow Passenger To Use Same Aggression Towards Politicians

A video from a crowded Mumbai local train has gone viral after a young commuter urged two arguing passengers to stop fighting and question authorities instead. He blamed politicians and senior officials for poor planning behind chronic overcrowding.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Mumbai: A video circulating on Instagram has ignited a fresh debate on overcrowding and accountability in the city’s lifeline, the Mumbai Suburban Railway. The clip, shared by the page mumbaiculture, captures a heated argument between two commuters inside an overcrowded local train coach, reportedly over a lack of space

As tensions rise, a young passenger is seen stepping in to defuse the situation. Addressing the two men as “brothers,” he urges them to calm down and shift their focus from fighting each other to questioning systemic failures.

In the video, the young man argues that the anger seen among commuters is misplaced. He questions whether overcrowding can truly be blamed on an individual passenger, asking, “Is overcrowding his mistake?”

He suggests that if citizens directed the same intensity of frustration towards politicians and administrators, public infrastructure might witness genuine reform. According to him, the root of the problem lies in inadequate planning by authorities who have failed to anticipate the city’s rapid population growth and rising transport demands.

He goes on to criticise senior officials and elected representatives, saying that despite drawing substantial salaries, they have not ensured proper infrastructure planning. “Overcrowding is the result of poor governance,” he says, adding that the day the public holds policymakers accountable with the same vigour, such issues may no longer persist.

The Mumbai Suburban Railway, operated by Western Railway and Central Railway, carries over seven million passengers daily, making it one of the busiest suburban rail networks in the world. Chronic overcrowding, particularly during peak hours, has long been a concern, with commuters frequently forced to travel in cramped and unsafe conditions, often hanging at the edge.

The incident raises questions about whether public frustration is being misdirected at fellow commuters instead of policymakers responsible for long-term urban planning and infrastructure development. The viral clip, beyond the momentary altercation, has once again highlighted the everyday stress endured by the city’s commuters, and the larger questions of accountability that continue to shadow Mumbai’s public transport system.

