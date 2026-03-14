Mumbai In Motion: Long-Awaited Chikhloli Railway Station Construction Advances On Central Line, Services Likely By 2027 | YouTube

Mumbai: Work on the long-awaited Chikhloli railway station between Ambernath and Badlapur on the Central Railway line has made visible progress, with major structural components now in place. However, its operationalisation may hinge on the completion of the larger Kalyan–Badlapur track quadrupling project. The demand for an intermediate station between Ambernath and Badlapur has been pending for over a decade. The two stations are nearly 9 km apart despite being densely populated regions, unlike other sections of the Central line where stations are spaced barely 1 to 2.5 km from each other.

With rapid urbanisation in the belt over the years, the demand intensified, eventually leading to work commencing on the new station. "The construction of Chikhloli station forms an important component of the Kalyan–Badlapur quadrupling project under MUTP 3A. The project, with an estimated cost of around `1510 crore, is progressing steadily and will significantly enhance capacity on this busy suburban corridor." Sunil G Udasi, CPRO MRVC

Structural Work Largely Visible

At present, the core structural elements of the station have taken shape. Foundations for the main piers have been completed, and casting work for most structural components is done. Two station buildings are visible on site, and three foot over bridges (FOBs) have already been erected across the railway tracks, with deck structures and roofing columns in place. The boundary wall along the tracks has also come up.

Designed as a Modern Facility

Unlike Central Railway heritage stations Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Byculla railway stations, largely other stations consist of basic platforms with standard roofing and FOBs, however Chikhloli the new station work is being designed as a more advanced structure. Since the project is being funded by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) with state government funds contribution. MRVC has undertaken several suburban rail upgrades in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The line between Kalyan and Badlapur is being quadrupled which is going further up to Karjat, and the new station is being constructed to align with the additional up and down lines. The station’s roofing structure is planned to be more contemporary, somewhat on the lines of newer suburban stations like Panvel railway station. Escalator and lift provisions are being supported through properly cast concrete piers instead of temporary steel frameworks. The station entry and exit area is being planned with space for auto stands and commuter circulation, suggesting a more organised forecourt layout.

Quadrupling Project Key to Usability

Despite the visible structural progress, Chikhloli station’s full operational potential depends on the ongoing quadrupling of tracks between Kalyan and Badlapur. The project aims to segregate long-distance mail express and fast, slow suburban train services by adding two additional lines and modifying existing stations along the stretch, including Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi. The new platforms at Chikhloli are being built to serve the brand-new railway line tracks that will come up as part of the quadrupling work.

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This means that even if the station structure is completed earlier, train services cannot begin until the new tracks are laid and commissioned. Officials indicate that the quadrupling project is more complex and extensive than the station construction itself. Challenging sections, particularly between Vithalwadi and Kalyan, could take longer to complete. As a result, even with steady progress at Chikhloli, commuters may have to wait at least 1.5 to 2 years before the station becomes fully operational. As per tender document the station is expected to be ready by 2027.

Additional Road Over Bridge Construction Underway

Alongside the station work, a new bridge is being constructed over the railway tracks to connect Ambernath East and West, improving road connectivity between the Kalyan–Badlapur Road and the Katrap Naka–Badlapur stretch. Piers for the bridge are ready, girder launching also done on parts of the new bridge. Once completed, both the station and the road bridge are expected to significantly improve connectivity in the fastgrowing Ambernath–Badlapur corridor. However, for now, Chikhloli station opening remains closely tied to the timeline of the broader track expansion project.

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