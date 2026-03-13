Mumbai News: 44-Year-Old Woman Doctor Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital In Mumbai Central

Police investigate the death of a 44-year-old doctor at Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital in Mumbai Central as officials await the post-mortem report | Photo Credits: Justdial

Mumbai, March 13: A 44-year-old woman doctor working at the Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital in Mumbai Central was found dead under suspicious circumstances, creating a stir in the hospital premises. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Anuja Kulkarni (44), who was unmarried.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Nagpada Police Station and have begun an investigation.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, DCP (Zone-3) Krishna Kant Upadhyay said, “We are waiting for the medical report. At this stage, nothing can be said about the exact cause of death.”

Doctor failed to report for scheduled surgeries

According to information received, Dr. Kulkarni was working in the ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) department of the hospital.

She had a few surgeries scheduled on Wednesday, but she did not report for the procedures at the scheduled time. Repeated calls to her phone also went unanswered, which raised suspicion among her colleagues.

Body found inside locked room

A junior doctor then went to Dr. Kulkarni’s room on the fourth floor of the hospital. When there was no response despite knocking on the door, the doctor looked inside through the glass portion of the door and noticed Dr. Kulkarni lying on the floor after apparently falling from a chair.

The matter was immediately reported to senior doctors and the hospital administration. Doctors at the hospital examined her and confirmed that she had already passed away. Police were subsequently informed.

Police begin investigation

Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Officials also found that the door of the room was locked from inside.

Dr. Kulkarni’s body was sent to Sir J. J. Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to her family members.

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Police have seized CCTV footage from the hospital premises and the fourth floor as part of the investigation. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, and further inquiry is underway. The incident has created concern among doctors and staff at the hospital.

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