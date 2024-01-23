Mumbai: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Expansion Nears Completion; 2 New Platforms To Cater To Summer Rush By March

LTT platform construction | FPJ

After missing the December 2023 deadline, the expansion work of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) is nearing completion, and is likely to be finished by March. The project oversees the addition of two new platforms, which will cater to the surge in footfalls during the upcoming summer rush.

Currently, there are five platforms, which see approx. 70,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

One of the city's busiest railway terminus, LTT teems with travellers during summer. Hence, the construction of two additional platforms is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and accommodating the growing number of passengers. As per the latest report, the project is approaching two-thirds completion and efforts are underway to finish it before the anticipated surge in passenger traffic.

LTT Platforms | FPJ

Challenges come to fore while constructing LTT platforms

The construction on the new platforms, located adjacent to platform number five on the west side of the station, was marred by unforeseen technical challenges. Hence, it could not achieve the initial set deadline. Confirming the development that work is nearing completion, a CR official said, “More platforms mean more services can be operated from this station. At least, six-seven additional trains can be run from LTT once both the platforms are ready.”

The significance of this expansion becomes apparent considering the current operational statistics. LTT serves as the starting or ending point for 26 pairs of long-distance trains on a daily average. The addition of the two new platforms is expected to alleviate congestion and enhance service frequency.

Key points:

- 2 new platforms located adjacent to platform number five

- Much-needed expansion will alleviate congestion, enhance service frequency

- 6-7 additional trains can be run from LTT once project is completed

- LTT serves as starting or ending point for 26 pairs of long-distance trains

- Currently, there are 5 platforms handling 70,000 passengers daily