Mumbai News: CR To Deploy Clean-Up Marshals At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus From Jan 2024

In a significant move towards enhancing cleanliness and hygiene standards, the Central Railways Mumbai division has initiated a proactive measure by appointing clean-up marshals at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Serving as a major railway terminus, LTT handles around 30 pairs of long-distance trains and witnesses a daily footfall of approximately 70,000 passengers, making it a focal point for this innovative initiative.

The decision involves the deployment of clean-up marshals through a private contractor, with M/s Ranjana Enterprises securing the contract. These marshals are tasked with identifying and penalizing offenders, including passengers, catering stall owners, pantry car staff, onboard cleaning personnel, and any railway employees or passengers found guilty of littering, spitting, and urinating on platforms or station premises.

Fine of ₹100 per offense

Commencing in the first week of January, the three-month trial period will see clean-up marshals enforcing fines of ₹100 per offense, collected by on-duty ticket checkers. The contractual arrangement includes a profit-sharing ratio, with 63 percent of fines contributing to the railway's revenue.

To ensure effective implementation, clean-up marshals are equipped with mobile and body cameras to capture evidence. The process involves a timestamped snapshot, notification to ticket checkers, and, upon verification, the imposition of fines through the railway's ticket-checking staff.

"Under this initiative adequate number of marshals will deployed at LTT for continuous surveillance and enforcement, majority of these clean-up marshalls will be female to promote a courteous and disciplined approach in their interactions" said an official.

The contract mandates the maintenance of detailed records of fines collected, provision of uniforms and identity cards, and requires personnel to undergo training on "The Indian Railways (Penalty for activities affecting cleanliness at railway premises) Rules, 2012."

Selection criteria for clean-up marshals, supervisors

"Stringent selection criteria include minimum educational qualifications of 10th and 12th grade for clean-up marshals and supervisors, respectively. Proficiency in Marathi, Hindi, and English is deemed necessary for effective communication," further added officials.

"Beyond penalization, the contract underscores the importance of educating and creating awareness among offenders, aiming to instill a sense of responsibility and adherence to cleanliness rules, contributing to a cleaner and more hygienic railway environment," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

However, the success of this initiative remains contingent on its three-month trial period, during which its effectiveness will be assessed. If proven successful, the deployment of clean-up marshals is poised to be replicated at other railway termini and suburban stations, signaling a potential paradigm shift in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the Central railways Mumbai division network.