Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 149 Of 196 Licensed Weapons Deposited In Mira-Bhayandar | FPJ

Mumbai: As the country gears-up for the upcoming Lok-Sabha elections, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have also chalked out their plans to ensure that the polling process takes place in a free and fair manner.

Responding to the directives issued by the police and district administration, 149 arms holders in the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar have deposited their licensed weapons at their respective police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Zone 1 attached to MBVV police.

“The twin-city has a total of 196 licensed arms holders out of which 149 have already deposited their weapons after the model code of conduct came into force in the country for the upcoming parliamentary elections. While 19 arms holders fall under the exempted category such as public/ private sector banks and their security agencies, we will ensure the remaining few weapons are deposited in the next few days.” said a senior police officer.

Election code of conduct mandates arms licence holders to deposit their weapons at the police station to ensure law and order, and peaceful conduct of elections. The deposited weapons will be returned to the owners on June 11.

Meanwhile the police have also compiled a list of goons, anti-social elements and habitual trouble mongers for taking appropriate preventive action including issuance of externment (tadi-paari) orders in accordance to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 as per the gravity and nature of their offences to nip chances of any untoward law and order situation in its bud.