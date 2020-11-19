Mumbai: Locals to be suspended between Kalyan and Dombivli on Nov 21, 22

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday said that the suburban local train services will be suspended between Dombivli and Kalyan railway stations on November 21 and 22, as it will be launching girders for the Patripool road overbridge (ROB) at Kalyan railway station.

On Saturday (November 21), the train services will be suspended from 9.50 am to 2.15 pm, while on Sunday (November 22), the train services will be suspended from 9.50 am to 1.50 pm.

"Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate four traffic and power blocks for the launching of 76.67 m long open web girder across railway tracks for Patri Pool rail over bridge at Kalyan. Out of four blocks, the details of two blocks are given as under (The details of the remaining two blocks, which are scheduled on 28th and 29th November, 2020

will be issued later on)," CR said in a statement.

Here is the detailed schedule of Traffic & Power Block between Kalyan and Dombivli:

Block 1 on Saturday 21.11.2020 from 10.15 am to 2.15 pm

• Cancellation of suburban trains

Suburban trains will be cancelled between Dombivali and Kalyan stations between 9.50 am to 2.15 pm

Special services will be run between Kalyan and Karjat/Kasara during the block period

Special services will be run between CSMT and Kurla/Thane/Dombivali during the block period.

• Diversion of trains

02168 Manduadih-LTT special, 01059 LTT-Chhapra special, 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special and 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will be diverted via Diva-Vasai Road-Jalgaon.

These special trains will be given halt at Bhiwandi Road and Diva for the convenience of passengers of Kalyan

• Regulation of trains

02812 Hatia-LTT special (at Titwala), 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special (at Khadavali), 02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin special (near Diva) and 04151 Kanpur-LTT special will be regulated enroute for 15 minutes to 105 minutes and arrive destination behind schedule

• Rescheduling of trains

01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 2.00 pm o­n 21.11.2020 and 01093 CSMT-Varanasi special of 22.11.2020 will leave at 01.00 am o­n 22.11.2020.

Block 2 on Sunday 22.11.2020 from 9.50 am to 1.50 pm

• Cancellation of suburban trains

Suburban trains will be cancelled between Dombivali and Kalyan stations between 9.20 am to 1.50 pm

Special services will be run between Kalyan and Karjat/Kasara during the block period

Special services will be run between CSMT and Kurla/Thane/Dombivali during the block period.

• Diversion of trains

03201 Patna-LTT special, 02187 Jabalpur-CSMT special, 02168 Manduadih-LTT special, 01055 LTT-Gorakhpur special, 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special and 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will be diverted to run via Diva-Vasai Road-Jalgaon.

These special trains will be given halt at Bhiwandi Road and Diva for the convenience of passengers of Kalyan.

• Regulation of trains

08225 Hatia-LTT special (at Titwala), 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special (at Khadavali) and 02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin special (near Diva) will be regulated for 20 minutes to 105 minutes

• Rescheduling of trains

01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 1.40 pm o­n 22.11.2020, 02188 CSMT-Jabalpur special will leave at 2.55 pm o­n 22.11.2020 and 02586 LTT-Barauni special will leave at 2.00 pm o­n 22.11.2020