Mumbai: Locals Decry Debris Dumping In Andheri, Suspect Collusion Of Authorities

Locals Decry Debris Dumping In Andheri, Suspect Collusion Of Authorities | Representational pic

Mumbai: Once flowing with life, the rivers surrounding Mumbai have now transformed into polluted nullahs, thanks to rampant debris dumping. The citizens have alleged that the illegality is thriving because the civic authorities concerned are in cahoots with the repeat offenders. The brazen audacity of such culprits was once again at display in Andheri.

Recently, several locals alleged that they witnessed and even captured photos of more than 10 trucks emptying debris into Mogra nullah. The residents, accustomed to witnessing such activities, expressed frustration at the lack of action from authorities.

Dhaval Shah, founder of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Organisation, said, “This (incident) has increased the chances of flooding in the upcoming monsoon. Mumbai, surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides and with four rivers within the western suburbs, faces torrential rains annually, leading to waterlogging and floods. Despite the BMC's desilting efforts, it's clear that more needs to be done to control these polluters.”

He reiterated the allegation of locals that the civic body remains a mute spectator despite seeing evidence in the form of photos and videos.

In a similar vein, environmental activist Zoru Bathena said, “The dumping problem is widespread across the city; affecting mangroves, roadsides, nullahs and even rivers. Despite the need of seeking permission from the BMC (before dumping debris), adherence to regulations is lacking. The lack of action hints towards a coordinated effort behind the issue.”

Narendra Soneji from Andheri expressed dismay over the “prevalent practice” of dumping debris into nullahs. “Before rains, it is customary to clean nullahs. However, they are being dumped with truckloads of debris here,” he said.

Ashwin Sardana, another resident, said, “There is no fear left, debris dumping takes place in broad daylight. Such actions could not occur without the blessings from authorities. There has been a systematic illegal reclamation of land happening for many years. Efforts to clean the nullahs are futile if debris dumping continues.” Rajesh Ranshinge, another local, criticised the state of affairs in the upscale neighbourhood.

“Lokhandwala is in the wrong hands as illegal activities are rampant. Elected authorities remain utterly ignorant. Mangroves have been destroyed, while footpaths and roads have been encroached upon by hawkers and beggars, with prostitution occurring on the roads at night.”