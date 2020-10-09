Mumbai locals: Central Railway to operate 453 suburban trains from October 10

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has decided to run additional 22 services from October 10, of which 18 will ply on the main line and four will ply on the harbour line. Currently, they are running 431 special services for the staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra.

“In order to maintain social distance, CR has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 431 to 453 from October 10. There is no change in the schedule of the existing 431 special suburban services,” said railway officials.

The additional 22 services will have stoppages at stations indicated below:

CSMT-Kasara specials will halt at all stations except, Thane and Umbermali. CSMT-Karjat specials will halt at all stations, except Shelu.

CSMT-Panvel specials will halt at all stations, except Reay Road, Cotton Green, King’s Circle, Chunabhatti and Manasarovar.

“All commuters, as permitted by the Government of Maharashtra, are requested to maintain social distance and wear masks while boarding and alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains,” he added.