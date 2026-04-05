Mumbai Local Update: Virar Station Upgrade Completed, 15-Coach Trains Soon Under Virar–Dahanu Project

Mumbai: In a significant progress, work under the Virar–Dahanu Road (VR–DRD) quadrupling project has progressed with capacity expansion at Virar station. As part of the upgrade, Platforms 3A and 4A have been widened from 6.5 metres to 10.5 metres and extended to accommodate 15-coach local trains, compared to the earlier 12-coach capacity.

Additionally, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) also informed that a new home platform, Platform 5A, has been constructed on the western side of the station to further improve operations and handle increased passenger traffic.

"The works have been completed in a record time of four months, demonstrating efficient execution despite operational constraints at this high-density suburban station," the press release stated.

Moreover, a trial run of an EMU train was also successfully conducted by Western Railway in coordination with MRCV and the upgraded platforms are scheduled to be handed over to the Zonal Railway soon for commencing 15-coach suburban services.

These developments are set to significantly enhance carrying capacity, improve passenger convenience, and support the growing commuter demand on the Western suburban corridor.

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The upgraded corridor is expected to significantly increase the frequency and capacity of suburban services on the Western Railway line, easing the burden on existing infrastructure and improving daily commute times for thousands of passengers. The quadrupling of the Virar–Dahanu Road section is a key element of a long-term strategy to strengthen suburban rail connectivity across Mumbai's extended metropolitan region.

Calling it an important step towards enhancing the capacity of the section, CMD, MRVC, Vilas S. Wadekar added that "MRVC continues to execute such works in close coordination with Western Railway, ensuring safety and minimal disruption to suburban train operations."

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