Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Triggers Train Delays, Heavy Crowds At Railway Stations

Mumbai’s lifeline was thrown into disarray on Sunday morning as the demolition of the old Elphinstone railway bridge disrupted Central Railway services, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and struggling to reach their destinations.

Train Services Hit Across Key Routes

The demolition work, taking place between Parel and Prabhadevi, has led to the cancellation of several local and express trains. Many others have been short terminated or operated on altered routes, creating a ripple effect across the network.

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Train movement between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dadar has been particularly affected. Services towards Kurla, Thane, and nearby stations have also faced delays and irregular operations, adding to the confusion among passengers.

Overcrowded Platforms and Long Waits

With fewer trains running, railway stations witnessed heavy crowds during the morning rush. Platforms were packed with commuters, many of whom were seen sitting on floors or standing in long queues, waiting for updates.

Regular passengers described the situation as chaotic, with announcements being delayed or unclear. Many were forced to seek alternative transport options, while others chose to wait it out despite the uncertainty.

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Authorities Work to Restore Normalcy

Railway officials acknowledged the disruption and stated that efforts are underway to restore services at the earliest. Additional staff have been deployed at key stations to manage crowds and assist passengers. However, officials also warned that services may continue to remain affected until the demolition work is completed and tracks are cleared for smooth operations.

For Mumbai’s daily commuters, the disruption once again highlighted the fragile balance of the city’s transport network, where even planned infrastructure work can bring routine life to a standstill.