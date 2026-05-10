Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway Announces Power & Traffic Block At Kasara Today; Several Trains Short-Terminated, Regulated - Check Details Here

Mumbai Local Update: THESE Trains Will Be Affected On May 10 Due To Special Traffic & Power Block At Kasara Station - Check Details Here |

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks at Kasara station today, May 10. According to the railways, the power block will be carried out from 3.50 pm to 5.50 pm.

The railways said that suburban train services on both the UP and DOWN lines between Asangaon railway station and Kasara railway station will remain suspended during the block period. Due to this, several trains have been short-terminated at Asangaon and Kasara.

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Details Of Affected Trains

Train No. Kasara 19, which will depart at 1.10 pm, will be short-terminated at Asangaon at 3.22 pm.

Train No Kasara 21, which will depart from CSMT at 2.17 pm, will reach Asangaon at 4.04 pm.

Train No Kasara 23 will depart from CSMT at 2.46 pm and will be short-terminated at Asangaon at 4.49 pm.

Train No Kasara 24 will depart from Asagangaon instead of Kasara at 4.13 pm and reach CSMT 5.51 pm

Train No Kasara 26 will depart from Asagangaon at 4.54 pm and arrive at CSMT at 6.34 pm.

Train No Kasara 28 will depart from Asagangaon at 5.39 pm and reach CSMT at 7.19 pm.

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List Of Trains Regulated

Several train services have been affected due to operational reasons on the Central Railway route. Train No. 11071 LTT-Ballia Express will be regulated at Khardi station. Meanwhile, Train No. 13202 LTT-Rajgir Express will terminate at Atgaon, Train No. 12139 CSMT-Nagpur Express will terminate at Khadavli, and Train No. 12143 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express will terminate at Titvala station.

The Central Railways also informed passengers to take note of the last train towards Kasara before the power block. The train will depart from CSMT at 12.30 pm, while the last local towards CSMT will depart from Kasara at 2.42 pm.

After the block, the first local towards Kasara will depart from CSMT at 4.50 pm, while towards CSMT, the train will depart from Kasara at 6.17 pm.

Meanwhile, this also comes as Central Railway is carrying out mega block across the Mumbai Division as part of routine infrastructure upkeep and are aimed at ensuring the safety and reliability of suburban railway operations. As per the railway administration, Up and Down Fast Line block will be operated between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm. On the Trans Harbour line, a block is also underway on the Up and Down Line between Thane To Vashi/Nerul from 11.10 to and 4.10 pm.