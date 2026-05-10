CM Devendra Fadnavis And Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurate Renovated Andheri Railway Station Post Office In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated the 94-year-old renovated Andheri Railway Station (RS) Post Office in Mumbai under the ‘Jan Sewa Connect’ initiative, marking another step in the modernisation of India’s postal network.

Local MLA Ameet Satam and Chief Postmaster General attend event

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local MLA Ameet Satam and Chief Postmaster General of the Maharashtra Circle Amitabh Singh, along with officials and staff members of the Maharashtra Postal Circle.

Originally established in 1932-33, the Andheri RS Post Office has now been transformed into a modern, technology-enabled and citizen-centric service hub featuring upgraded infrastructure, improved customer facilities and enhanced digital integration.

Renovation done under India Post's flagship project with SPA

The renovation has been undertaken as part of India Post’s flagship ‘Jan Sewa Connect’ project in collaboration with School of Planning and Architecture, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Education. The initiative seeks to modernise traditional post offices while preserving the trust and emotional legacy associated with India Post.

The redesigned facility incorporates contemporary architecture, standardised interiors, citizen-friendly layouts and unified branding aimed at improving service delivery and customer experience across the country.

Scindia notes 16 per cent growth in postal revenue during 2025-26

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said India Post, with a legacy of more than 170 years and a network exceeding 1.5 lakh post offices, continues to play a vital role in financial inclusion and digital connectivity nationwide. He noted that the Department had recorded a 16 per cent growth in Gross Postal Revenue during 2025-26.

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Reflecting on the importance of handwritten communication in the digital era, Scindia said modern conversations had increasingly been reduced to “notifications, scrolling and blue ticks”. He urged people to dedicate time each day to writing letters and expressing emotions more personally.

“A handwritten letter carries emotion, thought and time in a way no instant message can,” he said, adding that post offices were “not just delivering letters anymore, but quietly delivering us back to ourselves”.

Following the inauguration, Fadnavis and Scindia interacted with postmen, postwomen and staff members at the Andheri Sports Complex.

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