Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Visits Bollywood In Focus Exhibition At NGMA Mumbai |

Mumbai: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the ongoing Lens & Legacy: Bollywood in Focus exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Art on Friday, on his first tour to one of the most vibrant cultural centres in the city.

Rijiju impressed by presentation tracing Indian cinema from silent era

The Minister toured the exhibition alongside Nidhi Choudhari, Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, photographers Pradeep Chandra, Shantanu Das and Sudharak Olwe, author and film historian SMM Ausaja, Neha Kamat, and Deputy Curator Shruti Das.

Speaking during the visit, Rijiju said he was deeply impressed by the presentation and curation of the exhibition, which traces the evolution of Indian cinema from the silent era to the present day through photographs, paintings and archival material.

Praises preservation of rare photographs and tributes to legends

“I’m visiting NGMA Mumbai for the first time. I don’t call it Bollywood since it’s a Western term; we call it the Indian film industry,” the Minister remarked, adding that the exhibition beautifully captures the decades-long journey of cinema in Mumbai.

He praised the preservation of rare photographs and artworks and said visitors could understand the entire history of the Indian film industry simply by walking through the exhibition. Rijiju also appreciated the tributes paid to legendary personalities, including Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle.

“The way this journey has been presented is incredible. You don’t need any explanation; if you just take a walk around the exhibition, you will understand it,” he said.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/