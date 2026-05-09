Kharghar Robbery Of ₹40 Lakh Gold Masterminded By Complainant's Own Friend, 7 Arrested |

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police have arrested a seven-member gang that allegedly robbed 57 tolas of gold ornaments worth around Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint and knife threat in the Kharghar area. In a shocking twist, the mastermind behind the robbery turned out to be the complainant’s own friend, who conspired with his wife and brother-in-law to execute the crime.

Mali grew tempted after seeing victim carry large gold quantities

According to police, the alleged mastermind, Abhinandan Tanaji Mali, had known complainant Sushant Namdev More (37) for several years. Police said Mali grew tempted after repeatedly seeing More carry and wear large quantities of gold, and later shared this information with his wife Komal and brother-in-law Vaibhav, who then helped plan the robbery with accomplices from their native place.

“The accused was aware of the complainant’s routine and the fact that he often carried gold jewellery in a bag. He used this information to plan the offence with the help of his close relatives and associates,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikram Kadam. “A team of four men was brought in from outside the city, out of which three directly carried out the robbery while one kept surveillance,” he added.

Crime took place on April 22 night after dinner in Belapur

The crime took place on the night of April 22. More had gone to Belapur with Mali for dinner and was returning home when the incident occurred. After parking the car near his residence, the two were walking when three men approached them from behind. The assailants allegedly threatened More with a revolver, attacked him with a knife, and fled with a bag containing 57 tolas of gold jewellery. More sustained injuries to his hand in the attack.

Following the complaint, Kharghar police registered an FIR under sections 309(6), 3(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Four teams were formed to probe the case, and police analysed CCTV footage and tracked movements of suspects.

Police first arrested Mali, wife Komal and Vaibhav on April 27

Police first arrested Mali (37), his wife Komal (26) and Vaibhav Mali (24) on April 27. Two more accused, Shubham Patole (20) and Sandeep Gunjale (20), were later apprehended from Satara district.

The two main accused who allegedly executed the robbery — Harshad Ramesh Sagare (25) and Rahul alias Amit Mali (23) — had been on the run and were moving across Telangana, Sangli and Solapur while attempting to evade arrest by blending in with devotees in the Balumama palkhi procession.

Arrested from Tavshi near Pandharpur on May 7

They were eventually tracked down and arrested from Tavshi near Pandharpur on May 7 by a police team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Barkade.

Police said they have recovered the stolen gold jewellery, along with the weapons used in the crime, and seized a Maruti Swift car and a rider motorcycle used during the robbery. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Prashant Mohite said five of the accused are in judicial custody, while the two main accused remain in police custody till May 15.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior officers, including Sanjay Joshi, Rajendra Kote and Ashok Damale.

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