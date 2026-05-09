 NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule's Car Hit By Another Vehicle On Mumbai-Pune E-Way; 'Safe Due To Seatbelt,' She Says
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HomeMumbaiNCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule's Car Hit By Another Vehicle On Mumbai-Pune E-Way; 'Safe Due To Seatbelt,' She Says

NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule's Car Hit By Another Vehicle On Mumbai-Pune E-Way; 'Safe Due To Seatbelt,' She Says

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said she was safe after another vehicle rammed into her car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Sule credited wearing a seatbelt for her safety and urged commuters to follow road safety measures, warning about reckless driving on highways.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 09, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
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NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule's Car Hit By Another Vehicle On Mumbai-Pune E-Way | X @supriya_sule & File Pic

Pune, May 9: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said a car rammed into her vehicle while she was on her way from Pune to Mumbai, adding that she was safe as she was wearing a seatbelt.

The Baramati Lok Sabha MP was travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the incident took place.

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"Hello, Driving Pune to Mumbai, a car just came and banged into my car wear a seat belt. pls all travelling take care. It's not about how u drive, it could be a reckless driver. Fortunately I was wearing a seat belt. We all totally safe ... but was a bit scared for a min when the car came and banged into my car from the side .... Road safety very important," she said in a social media post.

Sule also shared the number of the vehicle that hit her car.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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