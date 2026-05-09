Maharashtra Govt To Challenge Bombay High Court Order Giving 254 Acres Of Mira-Bhayander Land To Builders | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will challenge a Bombay High Court ruling that awarded nearly 254.88 acres of land in Mira-Bhayander, valued at hundreds of crores, to two builders. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said the land belongs to the state and that a Special Leave Petition (SLP) will be filed in the Supreme Court against the order.

High Court ruled in favour of The Estate Investment and Mira Real Estate Developers

On April 30, 2026, the High Court ruled in favour of The Estate Investment and Mira Real Estate Developers. Bawankule said the verdict was “unexpected” as the land belongs to the state government. He added that directions have been issued to urgently file an appeal in the Supreme Court and strongly present the government’s case.

The dispute dates back to 1948, when alleged changes were made to the revenue records of the 254.88-acre government land in Mouje Bhayander, Mira-Bhayander, without prior state approval. According to the government, the names “Estate Investment Company” and later “Mira Salt Works” were illegally entered in the records.

Central Government's Salt Department added to records in 1958

In 1958, after the land began being used for salt pans, the Central Government’s Salt Department was added to the records. The ownership dispute later reached the Supreme Court, which directed the parties to approach the Thane district collector.

In 2002, the district collector rejected Mira Salt Company’s claim and ordered that the entire land be transferred to the government.

Companies challenged order before Bombay High Court in 2019

However, in 2019, the companies, along with the Central Government’s Salt Commissioner, challenged the order before the Bombay High Court. On April 30, the court dismissed the Salt Commissioner’s appeal and ruled that the land belonged to Mira Salt Works.

Bawankule said the High Court proceedings were initially limited to the maintainability of the appeal, but the court decided the matter on the merits instead. He said this could allow the name of private developer Mira Real Estate Developers to continue in government land records.

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State seeks urgent relief from Supreme Court

“As the matter concerns public property and the legal rights of the government, the state has decided to seek relief from the Supreme Court urgently,” he said.

Bawankule maintained that the land “unquestionably” belongs to the government and alleged that attempts were being made to grab public land by manipulating revenue records.

“We will strongly present the government’s case in the Supreme Court and ensure that this land remains under government possession,” he said.

He also cited Section 29(3)(c) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, in support of the state’s ownership claim.

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