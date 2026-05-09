Maharashtra Govt Drafts Rules For New Central Labour Codes, Invites Suggestions Within 45 Days | File Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has invited suggestions and objections on the Rules for the new Labour Laws enacted by the Central Government. The state has drafted its own rules on Industrial Relations Code, 2026; Code on Wages, 2026 and Maharashtra Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2026.

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar emphasises worker welfare

These rules are meant to strengthen the concepts of labour welfare, safety, and social security of millions of workers employed in the state’s industrial sector, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has said.

The state rules have been published in the backdrop of the four new labour codes implemented by the Central Government from November 1, 2025. The Minister has appealed to all concerned stakeholders in the state to submit their objections and suggestions within 45 days from the date of publication of the notification.

State needed its own rules for central laws

For the implementation of the central laws – The Industrial Relations Code, the Wage Code, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, and the Social Security Code, 2020- the state needed to formulate its own rules.

The objective of the proposed rules is to maintain industrial peace in the state. The rules aim to properly regulate relations between employers and workers, improve coordination between them, and make wage-related provisions clearer and more transparent. This will not only ensure the welfare of workers but also help bring greater order and discipline to the overall industrial environment.

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Draft rules prioritise protection of gig workers

Importantly, in line with changing times, the draft rules also give priority to the protection of gig workers working through online platforms. The new rules are expected to serve as a guiding framework for everyone, ranging from industrial establishments and the construction sector to unorganised workers across the state.

With the participation from all sections of society, a comprehensive and fair set of rules will be created, giving fresh momentum to the industrial development of the state, the Minister has stated.

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