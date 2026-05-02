Mumbai Local Update: 'No Daytime Mega Block On May 3', Central Railway Cancels Morning Maintenance For NEET UG 2026 Exam; Midnight Work On Schedule

Mumbai: The Central Railway has cancelled the daytime Mega Block on Sunday, May 3, to ease travel for NEET UG 2026 students. The announcement comes as the Central Railway usually undertakes a mega block during morning hours, when several trains run late or are cancelled.

Hence, to make sure there is no inconvenience for students, the morning block has been cancelled. This comes as the National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2026 at various locations across India and abroad on May 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm, in pen-and-paper mode.

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Midnight Block Will Be Carried Out

Coming back to the statement by the Central Railway, it informed that a midnight block will be carried out on the Main Line and the Harbour Line, between CSMT and Vidyavihar and Thane to Vashi/Nerul.

Affected Routes On Main Line

According to the Central Railway, the affected trains will be the Up and down slow train between CSMT and Vidyavihar from 00:05 to 05:05 on May 3.

It added that services departing from CSMT on the Down Slow route from 23:30 on May 2 to 04:47 on May 3 will be diverted to the Down Fast route up to Vidyavihar and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Siva and Kurla stations and then be diverted back to the Down Slow route at Vidyavihar.

In addition to this, the services departing from Ghatkopar on the UP slow route from 23:29 on May 2 to 05:04 on May 3 will be diverted to the UP fast route between Vidyavihar and CSMT. The trains will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadat, Parel and Byculla stations.

Details Of First and Last local On Main Line

The last suburban train on the down route before the block will be CSMT-Titwala departing at 23:16 on May 2, while on the UP route, the last train will depart from Kalyan at 22:22.

The first train on the down route after the block will CSMT-Kasara which will depart at 05:07 am on May 3, while on the UP route, train will depart from Kalyan at 04:12 am on May 3.

Affected Routes On Harbour Line

The affected trains for the midnight block will be between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 23:45 on May 2 to 04:45 on May 3.

The Raiwlays added that the services on the up and down Trans Harbour route between Thane and Vashi/Neul will remain closed during the block period.

Down services departing from Thane between 23:32 on May 2 and 00:05 on May 3 towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel will remain cancelled. Moreover, trains departing from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane between 23:09 and 23:15 on May 2 will remain cancelled.

Details Of First and Last local On Harbour Line

The last sub-train on the down route before the block will be Thane-Panvel, which will depart at 23:14 on May 2, while on the UP route, Vashi-Thane will depart at 22:45.

After the block, the first train on the down route will be the Thane–Panvel service, departing at 05:12 on May 3. On the up route, the first Panvel–Thane train will depart at 04:33.