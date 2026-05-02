WR’s Mumbai Division Sets All-Time Monthly Record Of ₹395.8 Crore In Fines From Ticketless Travellers In April 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai: Setting a new benchmark for Indian Railways, the Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has recorded its highest-ever monthly revenue of Rs 395.80 crore in April 2026, surpassing all previous monthly records. The earlier best stood at Rs 354.32 crore in April 2025, officials said.

According to a tweet by Western Railways, the Mumbai Central (BCT) division also logged its highest-ever single-day ticket checking revenue of Rs 68.54 lakh, collected from 9,688 cases on April 30, 2026. The previous record stood at Rs 61.08 lakh from 7,870 cases, achieved on November 10, 2023.

Setting a new benchmark for Indian Railways, Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division surpassed all previous monthly records by generating ₹395.8 crore in April 2026.



Driven by robust operations and intensified ticket-checking efforts, performance benchmarks continue to scale… pic.twitter.com/dGCgejaysO — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 2, 2026

The division further set a new monthly benchmark in ticket checking revenue at Rs 12.40 crore in April 2026, exceeding the earlier high of Rs 12.25 crore recorded in May 2022.

Railway officials attributed the surge in revenue to intensified ticket checking drives across suburban as well as long-distance train services, aimed at curbing ticketless travel and ensuring better compliance.

On the operational front, the division handled heavy passenger rush during April, particularly at key stations such as Udhna and Surat, by introducing special Ticket on Demand services. A total of 32 trains operated 98 trips, carrying approximately 3.32 lakh passengers.

Freight operations also contributed to the overall performance, generating Rs 2.33 crore during the month, officials added

WR Collect Rs 262 Crore In Fines From Ticketless Travellers Within A Year

Railway authorities in Mumbai have recovered nearly Rs 262 crore in penalties from ticketless and irregular passengers across the suburban network during the current financial year, reflecting intensified ticket-checking drives on the city’s lifeline.

According to officials from Central Railway and Western Railway, around Rs 7 crore of the total amount came from fines imposed on passengers travelling without valid tickets in AC local trains over the past year.

On Central Railway, ticket-checking teams in the Mumbai division detected 16.16 lakh cases of irregular travel in suburban, mail and express trains during the 2025–26 financial year. These cases resulted in penalties amounting to Rs 71.31 crore, said CR chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila. The figures represent a 2 per cent rise in cases and a 4 per cent increase in revenue compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, Western Railway reported that between April 2025 and February 2026, nearly 30 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel were detected, including offences related to unbooked luggage. These checks resulted in the recovery of more than Rs 191 crore in penalties, marking a 42 per cent increase over the same period last year, according to WR chief spokesperson Vineet Abhishek.

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