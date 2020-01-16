Mumbai local update: Central Railway to run special trains for Marathon 2020

Central Railway will run two suburban special trains one each from Kalyan and Panvel Station on Sunday, January 19 for the benefit of the participants of Marathon 2020 being held at Mumbai on the day. The details are as follows:

Main Line:

Slow suburban special train will depart from Kalyan at 03.00 hrs (instead of 04.41 hrs) and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.30 hrs. This local will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva & Mulund stations and will not halt at Kalva and Mumbra stations due to special block for dismantling of Foot Over Bridge at Thane on 18/19.01.2020 (Midnight).

Harbour Line:

Slow suburban special train will depart from Panvel at 03.10 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.30 hrs