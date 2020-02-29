Mumbai Local Update: Brace yourselves for mega block on suburban lines on Sunday March 1, 2020

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday.

THANE- KALYAN DOWN SLOW LINE FROM 11.00 AM TO 4.00 PM

Down line slow services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan stations.

Up fast/Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.39 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Down fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai from 10.08 am to 2.48 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Down and Up slow locals leaving / arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

PANVEL-MANKHURD UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.30 AM TO 4.30 PM

(including Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 11.06 am to 4.38 pm and Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 10.03 am to 4.08 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services from Panvel to Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 4.26 pm and Down Transharbour line services to Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 4.00 pm will remain cancelled.

Down Harbour line services from Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar leaving Belapur/Nerul from 11.02 am to 4.15 pm and Up harbour line services for Nerul/Belapur leaving Kharkopar 11.30 am to 4.45 pm will remain suspended

Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period.

However, special suburban trains will run on CSMT-Mankhurd section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.