Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway's New Timetable Comes Into Effect; Check Full List Of Revised Timings & Stations

Central Railway's revised timetable comes into effect from midnight of Oct 5 | File Photo

Mumbai: The commuters need to brace for a new Mumbai local train schedule at Central Railway (CR) as the revised timetable comes into effect from midnight of October 5. The new suburban train schedule, aligning them with updated schedules for Mail and Express trains, has sparked a new wave of frustration and confusion, specially among the late-night commenters. The CR meanwhile, has issued a revised schedule of extension of suburban trains originating/termination at Dadar up to Parel.

The list also consists extension of trains originating/terminating at CSMT.

Revised Main Line Time Table from tonight. w.e.f 05.10.2024.



The New Suburban Time Table for Main Line (with revised details) will be available at https://t.co/6Pc31fyYgL

follow the link Timetable/Mumbai Suburban



— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 4, 2024

The CR has also informed the commuters that the new suburban timetable for Main Line with revised details will be available at their official website http://cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Approximately 86 suburban trains at CR will run as per the new timetable now. In the revised timetable, there is a significant restructuring with 24 slow trains originating or terminating at Dadar permanently shifted to Parel. Additionally, six trains originating or terminating at Thane have been extended to Kalyan. To alleviate congestion at CSMT, the new Platform 11 at Dadar will be utilized, transferring 11 pairs of fast services from CSMT to Dadar.

However, more than the restructuring, it is the change in the last Karjat and Kasara local from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) that has angered the commuters. Notably, the last train from CSMT to Karjat will depart 12 minutes earlier at 12:12 am and the last train to Kasara will leave CSMT six minutes earlier at 12:08 am from October 5 onwards.

"Due to congestion, especially during rush hours, many trains are forced to wait at the outer signal at CSMT. With 254 fast trains originating and terminating at CSMT as of now, the platform shortages frequently result in delays. To alleviate this issue, a planned shift of 11 pairs of fast trains from CSMT to Dadar is expected to enhance operational efficiency and reduce wait times at CSMT," a CR official said.

Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief PRO, Central Railway about the salient features of the Revised Suburban Main Line Time Table effective from today 05.10.2024.
— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 5, 2024

The decision to change the suburban train schedule at CR aims to minimize overcrowding at CSMT and improve the passenger experience at Dadar, where boarding trains during peak hours has become increasingly challenging.