Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Night Blocks On Kalyan-Kasara Route Till Oct 25; Check Details

Mumbai Local Train | file pic

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate special traffic and power blocks on three consecutive nights from October 22 to 25, affecting suburban and long-distance train services on the Kalyan-Kasara route. The blocks, scheduled from 2.10 am to 3.55 am on the intervening nights of October 22-23, October 23-24 and October 24-25, will be undertaken for tower-shifting and dismantling work between Vasind and Atgaon.

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During the blocks, the UP and DOWN North-East (NE) lines will remain affected as railway authorities shift and dismantle 110 kV high-tension towers that currently infringe on the alignment of the proposed Kalyan-Kasara third railway line. Central Railway said the work was necessary for infrastructure development and operational safety.

The CSMT-Kasara local departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12.08 am will be short-terminated at Titwala due to the block. Passengers travelling beyond Titwala towards Kasara during the affected period may have to make alternative arrangements to complete their journey.

Long-distance Trains To Face Delays Of Up To 1 Hour 50 Minutes

Several mail and express trains will be regulated at different stations during the blocks, with some services expected to arrive up to one hour and 50 minutes late.

The CSMT-Nagpur Special (02139) will be regulated at Khadavli from 2 am to 3.55 am. The Ballia-Dadar Express (11044) and Gorakhpur-Dadar Express (11048) will be regulated at Atgaon from 2.10 am to 3.55 am, with both expected to arrive 1 hour and 50 minutes late.

The Shalimar-LTT Express (12102) will be regulated at Khardi from 2.10 am to 3.50 am and is expected to be delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes. The Shalimar-LTT Express (18030) will be regulated at Igatpuri from 1.35 am to 3.10 am, with an expected delay of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The Howrah-CSMT Express (12810) will also be regulated at Igatpuri, from 1.45 am to 3.15 am, and is expected to arrive 1 hour and 35 minutes late.

Additional Trains May Be Regulated

Central Railway has also indicated that several trains operating on the Bhusaval Division may be regulated depending on operational requirements. These include the Alipurduar-Panvel Amrit Bharat Express (11032), Nagpur-Madgaon Express (11203), Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express (12132), Gorakhpur-LTT Express (20104), Balharshah-CSMT Express (11002), Shalimar-LTT Express (12152), Pratapgarh-LTT Express (12174), Raxaul-LTT Express (12545), Nagpur-CSMT Special (02140), Banaras-LTT Special (01052), Danapur-LTT Special (01144) and Saharsa-LTT Special (05585).

The Gaya-LTT Express (22358), Amravati-CSMT Express (12112), CSMT-Gondia Express (12106) and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Express (12618) may also face delays due to the bunching of trains.

Railway authorities said other mail, express and passenger services could also be regulated or short-terminated depending on operational requirements. Passengers travelling during the three nights have been advised to account for possible delays and check train updates before starting their journeys.

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