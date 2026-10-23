Mumbai Local Train Update: Kasara Line To Get 18 Additional 15-Coach Services After Diwali | File Pic

Mumbai: Commuters travelling from Kasara and stations beyond Kalyan towards Mumbai are set to get some relief from overcrowding, with Central Railway planning to introduce 18 additional 15-coach local train services after Diwali. The services will replace existing 12-coach locals, increasing passenger-carrying capacity by around 25% per trip. The railway administration expects to complete the platform extension work at Titwala by November 15, following which the services are planned for introduction.

Infrastructure upgrades on Kalyan-Kasara section

Central Railway has undertaken infrastructure upgrades along the Kalyan-Kasara section to accommodate the longer trains. A 15-day traffic and power block was conducted at Titwala to complete track-related work, signalling upgrades, signal relocation and overhead equipment work. Platform extension work is now underway, along with the construction of platform shelters.

Longer trains to ease overcrowding

For commuters from Kasara, Asangaon, Vasind, Khadavli, Titwala and nearby areas, the additional capacity could make a difference during peak hours, when boarding and alighting become difficult due to heavy crowds. The longer trains will allow more passengers to travel in each service without increasing the number of trips on the route.

Expansion of 15-coach suburban services

The planned expansion is part of Central Railway’s wider effort to increase the carrying capacity of its suburban network. In the first phase, 32 existing services on the Karjat-Khopoli section were converted to 15-coach operations in August. With those services, Central Railway currently operates 54 15-coach local train services.

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Once the 18 services on the Kasara route are converted, the total number of 15-coach services on Central Railway will rise to 72. The improvement is expected to benefit commuters travelling long distances from the suburban outskirts, though the actual relief will depend on service frequency and crowd distribution.

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