Mumbai Local Train Update: 12-Hour Block On Western Line For Bridge Re-Girdering Between Goregaon, Jogeshwari; Services Disrupted On Nov 16-17

Tribunal awards ₹8 lakh compensation to families of 12 train accident victims | Representational image

Western Railway has announced a 12-hour block for the re- girdering work of Bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon. The block will take place from 11:30 pm on 16th November to 11:30 am on 17th November, 2024, impacting both the UP and Down Slow lines, as well as the UP and Down Harbour lines. This work is expected to affect the regular operation of suburban trains on the Western Railway network, along with some Mail and Express trains. Several services will be cancelled also.

According to WR, during block period UP and Down Slow line services will be diverted to the UP and Down Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali. These trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to platform unavailability. In result there will be no train services available at Ram Mandir station in both UP and Down directions during the block.

Similarly, Harbour line trains originating from Central Railway will only run up to Andheri and will be reversed from there during the block.

Apart from that some Churchgate-Goregaon/Borivali Slow line suburban services will be short-terminated at Andheri and reversed, affecting passengers traveling beyond this station. Mail and Express trains will also experience delays ranging from 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.

"Passengers are requested to bear with the inconvenience and cooperate with the authorities during the block period" said an official.