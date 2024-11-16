 Mega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Mega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 17th November.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:23 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai local train services on the Central Line will be disrupted due to a Mega Block on Sunday, 17th November. Check for specific service changes. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 17th November.

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast  line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane  from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP fast  line at Mulund, between  Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga  station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: Fake Paneer Manufacturing Factory Sealed In Durg Following Food Department Raid
Chhattisgarh: Fake Paneer Manufacturing Factory Sealed In Durg Following Food Department Raid
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's New Candidate Sanjay Upadhyay In Borivali Seat Faces Local Rebellion And Key Development Challenges
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's New Candidate Sanjay Upadhyay In Borivali Seat Faces Local Rebellion And Key Development Challenges
SEBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On 4 Entities For Non-Genuine Trading In BSE’s Stock Options Segment
SEBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On 4 Entities For Non-Genuine Trading In BSE’s Stock Options Segment
Mumbai: Western Railway Makes Significant Progress In Implementing 'KAVACH' Safety System Across 789 Km
Mumbai: Western Railway Makes Significant Progress In Implementing 'KAVACH' Safety System Across 789 Km

UP & DN Harbour lines between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm 

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi  from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled. 

However, Special services will run between CSMT-Kurla  and Kurla - Panvel/Vashi during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi / Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Read Also
Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...
article-image

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's New Candidate Sanjay Upadhyay In Borivali Seat Faces Local...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's New Candidate Sanjay Upadhyay In Borivali Seat Faces Local...

Mumbai: Western Railway Makes Significant Progress In Implementing 'KAVACH' Safety System Across 789...

Mumbai: Western Railway Makes Significant Progress In Implementing 'KAVACH' Safety System Across 789...

Mumbai: NGO Launches 'Together For Every Child' Campaign To Raise Awareness Against Child Abuse...

Mumbai: NGO Launches 'Together For Every Child' Campaign To Raise Awareness Against Child Abuse...

Mumbai: Police File FIR After Abandoned Body Of Infant Found In Dahisar East

Mumbai: Police File FIR After Abandoned Body Of Infant Found In Dahisar East