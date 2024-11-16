Mega Block On Sunday, 17-11-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Mumbai local train services on the Central Line will be disrupted due to a Mega Block on Sunday, 17th November. Check for specific service changes. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 17th November.

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP & DN Harbour lines between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

However, Special services will run between CSMT-Kurla and Kurla - Panvel/Vashi during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi / Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.