 Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 20.10.2024 (Sunday).

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Mumbai locals will be affected by the Mega Block on Sunday, 20-10-2024, due to essential maintenance work on the Central and Harbour lines | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 20.10.2024 (Sunday) as under:

UP and DOWN SLOW Lines between Thane & Kalyan from 12.30 am to 4.30 am

DOWN SLOW line services departing CSMT Mumbai at 11.30 pm, 11.51 pm, 12.02 am and 12.12 am will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between Mulund & Kalyan stations and will not halt at Kopar & Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

UP SLOW line services departing Kalyan at 03.23 am and 03.57 am will be diverted on UP FAST line between Kalyan & Mulund stations and will not halt at Thakurli & Kopar stations and further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Kurla & Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

