Mumbai: 6 locals canceled, many running late due to technical snag on Western Railway's fast line

Mumbai: Due to point failure at Goregaon on Friday morning, the Western Railway's suburban service was disrupted. Six local services were cancelled due to the snag and approximately 70 were delayed. Apart from that six long-distance trains including Vande Bharat express were delayed by approximately 30 minutes.

"There was a point failure at Goregaon on Up & Down fast lines at 6.20 hrs, which was put right at 7.23 hrs. Due to this suburban trains are running late by about 15 min" said spokesperson of WR.

Frustrated with delay several passengers blamed WR for not providing specific information.

"Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." Tweeted DRM Mumbai Central at around 8.30 am.

Replying to DRM, Sanjay Shah tweeted, "Why u dont mention the specific problem & where it has happened??? Even vande bharat is late by almost one hour. Be transperent "

"The announcements on platforms for the same are very few and voice is not at all clear," said Dinesh Cheda.

Train services hit previously

Last week the local services on Central Railway's Down line between Ambernath and Karjat areas were hit due to a technical snag reported in a S-3 rake.

The issue was reported in a CSMT-Karjat local which was stalled between Ambernath and Badlapur on Down line. The issue was resolved and train services were restarted at 7.50 am.

Earlier in October, local train services on one of the Central Railway routes in Mumbai were disrupted due to a snag in a signalling system. Some of the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were cancelled while some were running late, commuters said.

Due to the disruption, the crowd in trains and on railway stations swelled during the morning rush hours.