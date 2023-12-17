 Mumbai: Karjat-CSMT Suburban Local Train Departs After Overhead Equipment Put Right In Bhivpuri
Mumbai: Karjat-CSMT Suburban Local Train Departs After Overhead Equipment Put Right In Bhivpuri

As a consequence, trains on the Karjat to Badlapur Up section towards Kalyan are not operational, while Down Kalyan to Karjat section trains continue to run.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Local Train Services Between Karjat-Badlapur Severely Disrupted Due To Repair Work | Representational Image

Central Railways suburban services between Karjat and Badlapur on the down line have been severely disrupted due to a broken overhead equipment bracket arm near Bhivpuri. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, causing multiple delays and detentions in the section.

At 07:23 am, a Karjat to CSMT suburban train came to a halt as a result of the broken bracket arm. Subsequently, at 07:30 am, the overhead equipment power was shut off for repair work. As a consequence, trains on the Karjat to Badlapur Up section towards Kalyan are not operational, while Down Kalyan to Karjat section trains continue to run.

The Karjat to CSMT local train has been held up in the Karjat-Bhivpuri section

The Karjat to CSMT local train has been held up in the Karjat-Bhivpuri section, causing further inconvenience to commuters. Additionally, another Karjat to CSMT local train has been detained in Karjat.

The impact extends beyond suburban services, with the 11010 Pune to CSMT Sinhgad Express facing detention near Karjat due to the ongoing restoration efforts.

Passengers are advised to stay updated

Passengers are advised to stay updated on the situation and plan their journeys accordingly. Restoration work is currently underway, and authorities are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

