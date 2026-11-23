Mumbai Local Train Safety Under Scanner As Central Railway Reports More Molestation And Sexual Assault Cases Than Western Railway |

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) recorded more molestation and rape cases than the Western Railway (WR) in 2025 and 2026 (until October 31), according to official data maintained by the Government Railway Police (GRP). Despite maintaining high detection rates, the figures raise concerns over the safety of women travelling on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

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According to the official GRP data, between January 1 and October 31, 2026, the WR registered 18 molestation cases, of which 17 were detected, recording a detection rate of approximately 94%. No rape cases were registered on this railway section during the period. In comparison, the CR recorded 33 molestation cases, with the GRP detecting all of them and maintaining a 100% detection rate. The CR also registered three rape cases during the same period, all of which were detected.

Figures for 2025 show a similar trend. WR registered 28 molestation cases, detecting 27 (96%), and two rape cases, both detected. The CR recorded 69 molestations, detecting 66 (96%), and seven rapes, all detected.

The statistics indicate that the CR recorded more than twice the number of molestation cases reported on the WR in 2025. The difference continued in 2026, with the CR reporting 33 cases against 18 on the WR until October 31.

The recent incident at Naigaon railway station, in which a woman allegedly lost her hand after being molested by a male co-passenger and pushed out of a moving local train, has once again brought the issue of women's safety into focus.

Lata Argade, secretary of the Suburban Rail Pravasi Mahasangh, said, “The GRP maintaining a good detection rate is a positive sign. However, not all victims come forward to report incidents or register complaints. The state government and railway administration should increase the manpower deployed for railway security.”

For many women, travelling by local train is already a difficult experience due to overcrowding, inadequate seating and delays. The possibility of facing unwanted physical contact, harassment or molestation adds another layer of anxiety to their daily commute.

Riddhi, a postgraduate philosophy student who travels daily from Badlapur to Dadar, said, “I have often seen men in the general compartments staring at women travelling in the ladies' compartments. Some also pass lewd comments and indulge in eve-teasing. During rush hours, a few men deliberately grope women.”

Jivita Kelkar, a social worker who travels daily from Dombivli to Dadar, said, “There are several facilities in place, such as the emergency helpline number 100, and the administration claims to have various safety measures for women. However, most of these facilities exist only on paper. In reality, the helpline number often does not work. Women do not feel safe during their daily journeys, and that is the reality.”