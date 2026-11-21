The overhead electrical system has been energised on both tracks of the elevated Surat-Bilimora section, marking a major milestone in the country's first high-speed rail corridor | X - @nhsrcl

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has taken another step towards testing, with the overhead electrical system on the 50-km Surat–Bilimora section in Gujarat successfully energised on November 20.

The development marks an important milestone in the electrification of India's first high-speed rail corridor and will enable the project to move towards subsequent testing activities.

The art of precision. The power of progress. ⚡ Sweeping curves, twin tracks and a new perspective on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor. With a stretch of the Surat–Bilimora section now energised, the next chapter is powering up. #Powering_Bharat_BulletTrain https://t.co/QlLsgjl4Ki — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) November 21, 2026

Overhead Electrical System Energised

The Overhead Equipment (OHE) system has been energised on both Up and Down lines along the elevated stretch. The process will be undertaken progressively in smaller sections under the supervision of technical teams to ensure compliance with safety procedures.

With power now supplied to the overhead system, engineers can move ahead with the next stages of electrical and technical testing before the section is prepared for high-speed train trials.

The Bullet Train corridor uses an advanced 2 × 25 kV overhead traction system, a technology deployed in high-speed rail networks to meet the high power requirements of trains operating at elevated speeds.

The 508-km corridor will have 14 traction substations (TSS), which will draw electricity from the national grid and feed it into the overhead network. The entire electrical system will be monitored through a centralised control centre to ensure reliable power supply and safe operations.

Moving closer to powering India’s Bullet Train dream! ⚡ #Powering_Bharat_Bullettrain The first section between Surat and Billimora on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is successfully energised. ⚡ Equipped with an advanced 2 × 25 kV Overhead Traction System ⚡ Supported by centralised monitoring system — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) November 21, 2026

Traction Substation Infrastructure Ready

The first traction substation at Bilimora, in Gujarat's Navsari district, has completed the installation of key electrical infrastructure, including control panels, changeover switches, transformers and circuit breakers. In Gujarat, the traction substations will receive power from the 220-kV Ambetha Grid Substation operated by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO).

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Surat–Bilimora Section Features

The Surat–Bilimora stretch, connecting the two stations, is entirely elevated and includes bridges over four rivers and a steel bridge across National Highway 53. Around 94,000 noise barriers have also been installed along the viaduct to reduce the impact of train operations on nearby residential and other areas.

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